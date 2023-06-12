Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Acumen Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALYA has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday.

Alithya Group Price Performance

TSE:ALYA opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.50 million and a PE ratio of -12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.44.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

