AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,637.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 3.6 %

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 752.38%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

