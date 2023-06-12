AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.82. 2,635,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.