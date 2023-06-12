Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

