Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Down 98.1% in May

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATRWF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50.
Altius Renewable Royalties Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altius Renewable Royalties (ATRWF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.