Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.70.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Price Performance

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.31. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.