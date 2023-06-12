American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN AMS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

