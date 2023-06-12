American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

AWK opened at $146.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

