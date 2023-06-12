American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 549.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AWK traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $146.05. The stock had a trading volume of 867,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.98.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

