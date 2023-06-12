Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.37

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.37, with a volume of 269973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.67.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $404,791.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,972 shares of company stock worth $4,921,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

