Amundi Acquires 392,667 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Amundi increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,227,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,667 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.72% of General Mills worth $354,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.58. 3,854,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

