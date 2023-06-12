Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Amundi increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,636 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $309,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,134,000 after buying an additional 1,449,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,120,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,731,000 after buying an additional 1,046,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 353.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after purchasing an additional 833,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ABC traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.32. 843,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,362. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,289 shares of company stock worth $55,111,633. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

