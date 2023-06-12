Amundi Has $285.80 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,711,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572,824 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.47% of Activision Blizzard worth $285,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,940,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

