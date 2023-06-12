Amundi Has $298.40 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,223,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525,855 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.36% of Enbridge worth $298,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 510,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,803. The firm has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

