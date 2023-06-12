Amundi Has $437.80 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Amundi lessened its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 922,744 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.57% of Progressive worth $437,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.69. 1,833,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,228. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

