Amundi Purchases 287,139 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amundi grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,139 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 2.31% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $509,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,514,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,414,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 176,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,028,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $423.16. 378,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,287. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $380.90 and its 200 day moving average is $361.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

