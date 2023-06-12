Amundi Purchases 91,920 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,115,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,920 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.45% of Zoetis worth $334,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,392,000 after purchasing an additional 772,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after purchasing an additional 408,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.55. 1,422,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,089. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

