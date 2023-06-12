Amundi Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,383,404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,882 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $269,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, reaching $63.32. 6,347,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

