Amundi Sells 3,917,902 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amundi reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,260,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,917,902 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in CSX were worth $397,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

CSX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.40. 11,768,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,153,598. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.