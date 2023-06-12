Amundi Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Amundi lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,796,708 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,781,799 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.65% of EOG Resources worth $481,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 965,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $125,027,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,946,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,265. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.01. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

