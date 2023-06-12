Analysts Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Target Price at $54.85

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $58.30.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $131,483.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,650,034.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $107,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,319,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $2,872,724. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 446,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,530,000 after purchasing an additional 530,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

