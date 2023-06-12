Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $53.55

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

VTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Ventas by 53.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 653,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,709. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

