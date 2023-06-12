Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Price Target at $53.55

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.55.
VTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:VTR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 653,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,709. Ventas has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.
