Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 12th (AGFMF, ALIT, ARIS, CLVT, CPRI, CXT, EGP, ESNT, MQ, PRVA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, June 12th:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$10.25 to C$9.75.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$38.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68).

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

