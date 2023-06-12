Analyzing Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN)

Fision (OTCMKTS:FSSN – Get Rating) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Intuit shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Fision alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Fision and Intuit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fision N/A N/A N/A Intuit 15.91% 16.50% 9.81%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fision N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intuit $12.73 billion 9.50 $2.07 billion $7.92 54.49

This table compares Fision and Intuit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Fision.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fision and Intuit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fision 0 0 0 0 N/A Intuit 0 3 16 0 2.84

Intuit has a consensus target price of $491.35, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Intuit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than Fision.

Summary

Intuit beats Fision on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fision

(Get Rating)

Fision Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc., operates as an Internet platform technology company, provides cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers in the United States. The company offers software solutions to support marketing and sales enablement activities of private businesses and public companies; credit repair tools, strategies, and services to credit repair businesses. In addition, it offers solutions for sales enablement, distributed marketing, digital asset management, channel support, and measurement and analytics. Fision Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.