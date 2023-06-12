ApeCoin Price Reaches $2.32 on Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $856.19 million and approximately $75.83 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin token can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00008995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
