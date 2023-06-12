Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.22

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 3743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$761.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.