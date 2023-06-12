Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on June 30th

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACGLO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,106. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

