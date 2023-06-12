Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. Invests $379,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Stem makes up approximately 0.6% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 52.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Stem news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,669,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $957.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

