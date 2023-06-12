Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.46) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.78) to GBX 535 ($6.65) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.78) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.79) to GBX 532 ($6.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 526 ($6.54).

AV opened at GBX 400.90 ($4.98) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 413.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.65. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 366.70 ($4.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 473.70 ($5.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market cap of £11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,055.00, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,781.92). Also, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.17), for a total value of £1,341,055.04 ($1,667,149.48). Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

