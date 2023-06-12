AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in May

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AXA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AXAHY stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $28.29. 71,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97.

AXA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4742 per share. This is a boost from AXA’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.55%.

About AXA

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Further Reading

