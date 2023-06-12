Bank of America Cuts Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $49.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.08.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

