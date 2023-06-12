Bank of America Cuts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.07.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $67.97 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

