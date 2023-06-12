Barclays Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $85.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,038. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

