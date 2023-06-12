Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCNAF remained flat at $30.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. Barco has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $30.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.
Barco Company Profile
