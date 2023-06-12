BCE (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,568,386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 277% from the previous session’s volume of 1,211,352 shares.The stock last traded at $45.99 and had previously closed at $45.97.
BCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.92%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in BCE by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of BCE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 235,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after buying an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 112,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
