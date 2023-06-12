Berenberg Bank Lowers Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Price Target to GBX 58

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Currys Price Performance
Currys stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Currys has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.
About Currys
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Currys (DSITF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.