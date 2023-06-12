Berenberg Bank Lowers Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Price Target to GBX 58

Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 58 ($0.72) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Currys Price Performance

Currys stock remained flat at $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday. Currys has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Currys

(Get Rating)

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

