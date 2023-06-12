Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.80) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

discoverIE Group Price Performance

DSCV opened at GBX 912 ($11.34) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 586 ($7.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 948 ($11.79). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 799.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 793.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £878.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,066.67 and a beta of 0.96.

discoverIE Group Increases Dividend

About discoverIE Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.55. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,111.11%.

(Get Rating)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.