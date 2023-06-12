BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $644,439.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $644,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $115.26 on Monday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BILL (NYSE:BILLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BILL by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in BILL by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BILL (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.