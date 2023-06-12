Binance USD Price Down 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003876 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.
Binance USD Token Profile
Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 4,780,579,197 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.
Buying and Selling Binance USD
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars.
