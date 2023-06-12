Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPTH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Path

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.