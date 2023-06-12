Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 328.4% in May

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, an increase of 328.4% from the May 15th total of 29,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Up 6.9 %

Bluejay Diagnostics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. 323,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,319. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

