BMO Capital Markets Cuts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$128.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$110.53.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.9 %

CP stock opened at C$102.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$106.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.37. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$86.42 and a 12 month high of C$112.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.