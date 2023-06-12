BMO Capital Markets Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $500.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $462.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $426.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.92 on Friday, reaching $462.92. 1,172,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $466.63. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.06 and a 200-day moving average of $360.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

