BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,349. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $265,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 182,476 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 101.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

