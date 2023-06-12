Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

BA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $217.57. 1,466,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,118. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

