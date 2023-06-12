Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Holdings Boosted by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,625 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises 5.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $638,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 179,017 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,768. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.22. 5,694,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,042. The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

