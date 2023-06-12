Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Update

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bravo Multinational Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Bravo Multinational has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

