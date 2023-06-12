Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Short Interest Update

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the May 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bravo Multinational Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRVO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Bravo Multinational has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.95.
Bravo Multinational Company Profile
