Brokerages Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target at $54.67

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

CLLNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 29,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,754. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.