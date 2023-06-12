Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) PT at GBX 4,283.40

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,283.40 ($53.25).

ITRK has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,017 ($62.37) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.48) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($54.70) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LON:ITRK traded up GBX 45 ($0.56) on Monday, reaching GBX 4,332 ($53.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,859. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,571 ($56.82). The company has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,368.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

