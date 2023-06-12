Brokerages Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 2,123.33

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,123.33 ($26.40).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schroders to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.34) to GBX 470 ($5.84) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Schroders news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 4,400 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.61) per share, with a total value of £19,844 ($24,669.32). Corporate insiders own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 454.50 ($5.65). 504,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,458. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 466.69. Schroders has a 1 year low of GBX 348 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 509.33 ($6.33). The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,529.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

