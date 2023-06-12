Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 528.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 286,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,671. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.